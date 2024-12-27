POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 58-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach.

Investigators are searching for Ronald Alan Siddall, who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 24, near the 2800 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

Siddall stands at five feet ten inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, Siddall was last seen driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Equinox with the Florida tag RPLL42.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

