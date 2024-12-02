POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a shooting in Pompano Beach claimed a man’s life overnight.

Just before midnight, deputies received alerts of a shooting near Avondale Drive and Southwest 2nd Court.

When deputies arrived they found a who had been shot and killed.

The alleged shooter fled the area before responding officers arrived.

His body was located outside of the fence of a Department of Corrections Transitional Housing facility.

Neighbors spoke with 7News off camera, saying, the area typically has a lot of men coming in and out at night.

Crime Scene Investigators and Homicide Detectives spent the overnight hours taking photos of the aftermath and collecting evidence, trying to piece together exactly what happened.

In the daylight, several 7News cameras captured several men walking around the facility.

The privately operated center is called Turning Point Bridge, where recently released inmates go to transition back into society, complete with substance abuse treatment and work release.

The people living in the facility are free to come and go as they please.

However, what isn’t clear, is if the victim was living there and apart of the program.

7News have reached out to the director of the facility for a statement but have not heard back as of yet.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

