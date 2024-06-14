DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified two victims who were killed in a shooting in Deerfield Beach. The suspected shooter, officials said, remains in critical condition after shooting himself.

Deputies on Thursday responded to the shooting along the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 5:45 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the suspect, 27-year-old Andre Lanns, outside the home suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital.

“This is scary because it’s like you watch ‘True Crime’ all the time and then now to see that your neighborhood is crawling with police, you’ve lived here your whole life, you know everybody here, it’s like scary. It’s really scary like I’ve had goosebumps all morning and I’m just like scared,” said Kristen Mays, a neighbor.

During their investigation, deputies found the two victims, an adult woman and an infant, identified as Marrina Guadagnino and Andre Lanns III, at a nearby residence who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“BLE is on scene and advises two times both individuals are deceased,” said a dispatcher.

According to police, Andre shot and killed both his girlfriend Guadagnino and their baby Andre III.

After gathering evidence, deputies on Thursday evening obtained an arrest warrant for Lanns for two counts of first-degree murder.

The victim’s family overcome by emotions mourned at their loss.

“The family is, as you would guess in a tragic situation, you know who would be doing well? And our thoughts and prayers are with them right now and that’s where our focus is right now as the details unravel — it’s with the family. This is just very difficult for everybody that’s involved,” said Ben Preston, Deerfield Beach Commissioner, District 2.

According to officials, Lanns and Guadagnino are army veterans.

