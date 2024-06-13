DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have confirmed that the two individuals found deceased inside a residence in Deerfield Beach are a woman and an infant.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident along the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 5:45 a.m., Thursday.

According to BSO, deputies found a man on the street with a gunshot wound. They transported him to a nearby hospital.

Following their investigation, a woman in her early 20s and a newborn were located inside the home shot to death.

Neighbors said the two deceased were a mother and her infant child. They believe the shooter was the husband.

According to neighbors, the shooter attempted suicide after the double murder and ran out of the home and collapsed at a nearby home. Paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. He is said to have survived the attempted suicide. His condition is unknown.

The relationship of the three people involved is unknown at this time.

7News cameras captured a big police presence in the neighborhood.

Deerfield Beach City Commissioner Ben Preston appeared at the home. He said he knows the family involved.

“We just know that there’s been a tragic situation here, which BSO at this time is still gathering all the details,” said Preston. “The family is, as you would guess in a tragic situation, they’re, you know, who would be doing well, and our thoughts and prayers are with them right now, and that’s where our focus is right now, as the details unravel, is with the family. This is very difficult for the family involved.”

The victim’s family members were seen uncontrollably sobbing and being consoled by deputies. The mother of one of the victim was heard telling deputies, “It’s my daughter.”

Neighbors reacted to the news as police taped off the neighborhood.

“This is scary, because it’s like, you watch true crime all the time, and then now, to see like your neighborhood is crawling with police, and you’ve lived here your whole life, you know everybody here, it’s like scary, it’s really scary. I’ve had goose bumps all morning, and I’m like scared,” said neighbor Kristen Mays.

BSO said there is no threat to the community, as they continue to investigate.

