FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter was arrested after, officials said, he went on the attack.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Lt. Carlos Lewin appeared in court, Friday morning. The 43-year-old faces two charges of battery on a person 65 years or older.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened several months ago, while on a work call where two other BSFR employees had to pull the lieutenant off of the alleged victim.

During the bond hearing, Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman said Lewin slammed the victim’s head, choked them and tried to gouge their eyes out.

“If you are a firefighter, or certainly somebody with a higher rank in the firefighting profession, I mean, you have an additional layer of community service where you’re supposed to protect and help people,” said Friedman.

Lewin’s attorney, David Salomon, issued the following statement:

“This is a man who has spent his life protecting the community as an Air Force veteran of 20 years, a first responder for 11 years, and a family man. We should reserve any judgment until the legal process has concluded.”

Salomon also made this argument in court Friday.

Lewin was given a $50,000 bond. He has been suspended without pay from BSFR.

The exact details of what led to the incident remain unclear.

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