NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County commissioners approved the results of an audit that, they said, will change the way they operate projects going forward, and it will not involve giving full authority to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The board said they were “never, ever” going to give full authority of big budget projects to BSO after the final cost of the recently unveiled training facility totaled more than double what it was originally supposed to cost.

“The total cost of the training center is $73.7 million, and that had risen from their original estimated project cost of $34 million,” said Broward County auditor Robert Melton.

Melton, who decided to look into the project when the total amount was discovered, told county commissioners that while he understands Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has a job to do, if the county had more control of the project, they could have saved some money.

Other Broward officials, like Mayor Nan Rich, agreed.

“So, we need to, in my opinion, never, ever do a delegation of authority again,” said Rich.

Melton told commissioners that Tony’s expenses were so big, he used money allocated for salaries toward the building.

“The sheriff reallocated about $8.6 million from other funds to put toward the training center. From that amount, $4.8 million was from salaries. Since the building is a county building — the county owns it, not the sheriff — the county needs to remain in control,” he said.

BSO responded to the audit on Thursday afternoon with a statement:

“This audit was initiated prior to completion of this construction project and after BSO requested additional funding specifically because of changes required by county administration that resulted in millions of dollars in additional costs.”

