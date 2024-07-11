FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Fort Lauderdale to unveil the department’s new training facility.

Attendees on Thursday got their first glimpse of the Research, Development and Training Center, located at the Public Safety Building at 2601 W. Broward Blvd.

In development for five years, the facility was built to enhance the preparedness of first responders.

“So we have an option here. We can cut this ribbon and be complacent and happy with what we’ve been able to build for this community, or we can challenge ourselves to ask the question of, ‘What is next and where do we go from here?'” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “And my answer to that is we are not done. We have a lot more to do for this community, we have a lot more than we can offer the people that entrusted this organization to safeguard them.”

The state-of-the-art facility features the following:

two 50-yard tactical firing ranges

a two-story shoot house, which helps deputies train for several situations

a defensive tactics room

an emergency medical services simulation lab for firefighters and paramedics that will help them train for any sort of circumstances

a rappelling tower for SWAT teams

a strength and conditioning room

“That’s gonna enhance all of our training abilities, our skill sets, our performance, which means we’re gonna be able to save more lives out here,” said Tony.

Inside the lobby of the facility, there is a plaque with the names of the 17 victims who were killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Momentum for the project began shortly after the shooting occurred.

7News cameras captured Manny Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the 2018 shooting, speaking with Tony as he expressed his unhappiness with the idea.

“Don’t tell me today that I should be happy and, you know, honored that my son’s name is inside that building,” Manny said. “It’s very clear this entity failed. Why are they using my son’s name inside? We don’t feel comfortable having Joaquin Oliver’s name in this memorial.”

Manny said he wants their legal issues with BSO settled first.

“We’re not cool, we’re not good. This is not a good relationship, guys. You failed that day,” said Manny.

Although Manny remains critical about the shortcomings of the department during the Parkland shooting, he was seen shaking hands with Tony and said he appreciated the time he had with him.

Tony said he understood Manny’s criticisms.

“I wish that there was different legislative elements that would allow this process to move up, so that’s something that I would advocate for,” said Tony.

Other Parkland parents were touched by seeing the names on the wall.

“It’s very beautiful. It honors them, and well, we thank Sheriff Tony from the bottom of our heart,” said Gena Hoyer

“It should inspire everyone who walks through that building when they see the names of the 17 deceased victims,” said Tony Montalto.

The county paid over $50 million for the project.

