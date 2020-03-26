Broward County orders residents to shelter in place

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County has issued an emergency order urging residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The order, signed Thursday, allows essential travel to continue, however.

Residents who are supposed to report to do essential work are allowed to do so.

Outdoor exercise may still continue as long as it adheres to Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines.

Exceptions include:

Grocery stores

Gas stations

Car dealerships

Banks

Laudromats

Take out service from a restaurant

Landscape and pool services

For a complete list of exceptions to the Shelter in Place order click here.

