FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense budget battle is escalating between Broward County and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The battle has spanned for weeks, and earlier in the week, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said he suspended all negotiations over BSO’s $850 million budget after the county voted to pull the county fire rescue out of BSO’s control and has previously discussed about straying away from using BSO at FLL in Port Everglades.

Now a state probe has been connected to that discussion, as the county launched an investigation on Friday into how Tony is spending money at BSO.

“We want accountability, we want transparency, and we want to make sure the money is being spent appropriately,” said Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen.

“This sheriff has extricated himself from the budget process, sit with us, come with us,” said Broward County District 3 Commissioner Michael Udine. “He hasn’t been here since May to talk about his budget; we should be working on this together.”

“This is a partnership. I don’t care who you’re constitutional or elected official, you’ve got to work together to make things happen for the betterment of Broward County,” said Broward County District 4 Commissioner Lamar Fisher. “It’s not a party issue, it’s just kind of coming together and just working together, and unfortunately, we have a sheriff who is not willing to do that, and that’s the $64 question. Why?”

Tony responded Friday afternoon with the following statement:

“Mayor Bogen is welcome to file a false complaint to the statewide prosecutor or Florida Department of Law Enforcement at any time. Their contact names and numbers are located on the last page of the criminal subpoena he received this past September.”

The sheriff was referring to the state probe that is looking into potentially straying away from BSO for security police services at both the seaport and the airport.

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