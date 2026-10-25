FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Animal Care hosted a Halloween party featuring animals in creative costumes to support adoption efforts.

The Pup or Treat adoption bash in Fort Lauderdale brought eventgoers together with happy animals in costumes.

Organizers said that the event is a good way to help potential adoptees to meet new animals.

“Every time an animal engages with someone from our community they become more marketable, they become more friendly, they become stimulated. and that’s our goal to keep them fighting to get that second chance. We partner with our community to give these dogs a second chance,” said Zachary Rinkins from Broward County Animal Care.

Organizers also hope that the efforts will open up space for more animals at the shelter following increased concerns about capacity.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.