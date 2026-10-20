FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Commission is set to vote over control of the county’s Regional 911 System, which would take the responsibility away from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners are expected to finalize a decision on the matter during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“We can do better as a management to control costs, and I think you’ll find out that those employees will welcome coming back to Broward County,” said Broward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher.

The county has already owned and funded the 911 center, but it is operated by BSO.

On Sept. 22, commissioners voted to transition fire rescue from the BSO to county control by 2028.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners are expected to direct the county administrator to transfer day-to-day operations, such as call-taking and dispatch, from BSO to the county.

This change is happening against a backdrop of an escalating dispute over budget and transparency between the commission and Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Just last week, Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen was denied access to BSO’s Research, Development and Training Center during a visit to evaluate how the agency’s budget is being spent.

“What’s the big deal? What is there to hide?” said Bogen.

“They’re trying to impose their will upon the constitutional protections that exist for Sheriff’s Office,” said Tony.

The commission later voted to take legal action against BSO to ensure access to county facilities, as they continue to question how the department’s $870 million budget is being allocated.

Should they vote yes on transitioning 911 services, the move would be expected to be complete by October 2027.

The commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

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