FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Questions over taxpayer spending are pushing a budget battle between Broward County leaders and Sheriff Gregory Tony one step closer to court.

Tuesday morning, commissioners held an emergency meeting where they voted unanimously to authorize county attorneys to pursue legal action in order to gain access to all county-owned or leased facilities, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Research, Development and Training Center.

“If he has no problem with documents and how he’s spending his money, open your books. It’s that simple,” said Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen.

The commission’s vote does not mean a lawsuit is being filed immediately. During the meeting, some commissioners urged another attempt to work things out before heading to court.

“I would not want to give more than another day or two to try and have a last-minute attempt to see if their attorney can be more reasonable than their sheriff has been,” said Broward County Commissioner Steven Geller.

Tony took to Instagram to respond to the commission’s 7-0 vote, calling it “another foolish decision that will cost hundreds of thousands of YOUR dollars,” adding, “An attack on the Sheriff’s Constitutional powers and authority will prompt a unified response from all 67 sheriffs.”

The commission’s move comes a day after the mayor and other county leaders were turned away at the entrance of Research, Development and Training Center, all while trying to get a first-hand look at the facility’s gym and wellness amenities.

7News cameras captured the moment Bogen pulled on the entrance door, only to find it locked.

A deputy opened it moments later, only to tell the mayor he was not allowed to enter.

“No. We are told to tell you that all tours have to be scheduled through the Office of the Sheriff,” said the deputy.

Bogan said he contacted the sheriff about the visit but never received a response.

The ongoing showdown is part of a much bigger fight over BSO’s more than $870 million budget — one that has county leaders questioning the cost of the training center after a 2024 audit found the project’s estimated costs more than doubled from its original $34 million price tag.

Tony, meanwhile, denied allegations of improper spending and said commissioners were already aware of the facility’s amenities.

“False. Do you think that I, if I took money from these men and woman’s pockets, that they would have endorsed me across the board this past election?” he said.

The sheriff called the county’s spending investigation a distraction, but the county’s concern about spending remains. Now commissioners are taking steps to get a closer look inside the facility.

So now the big question is, will the sheriff allow county officials to gain entry into the facility before this fight ends up in court? Some commissioners hold out hope that they will be able to arrange a visit, but as of Tuesday afternoon, there is no word on when a visit would likely be possible.

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