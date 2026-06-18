PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam video shows the aftermath of a small plane that crashed close to a Pembroke Pines hospital.

The May 29 crash landing sent two women to the hospital after the Cessna C172P ended up upside down in a grassy area between some buildings along East Cyprus Drive near the South Florida State Hospital shortly after taking off from North Perry Airport.

The new footage from responding Pembroke Pines Police officers captures the moment officers checked on both occupants, who were alert and responsive.

Both women could be seen stretched out on the ground a few feet away from the heavily damaged plane as they spoke with officers. Once they were stabilized, both women were taken to an area hospital.

“Don’t move, OK? The rescue is coming,” an officer told one of the women.

One of the women told officers she’d planned to do some training maneuvers over the Everglades.

Several good Samaritans who came out to help told officers about the moment they saw the small aircraft coming down.

“Around 300 feet, it had an engine failure,” a witness told officers.

“It dipped down, hit the top of that tree and that’s when I knew, I just ran over here,” said a second witness.

“It hit the ground right here and then it flipped right there,” said the first witness.

On the same day of that crash, city officials aired their frustrations over an increased frequency of planes crashing shortly after takeoff from North Perry Airport.

“We have to ascribe seriousness to the threat that this airport represents to the City of Pembroke Pines,” said Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo.

In what’s felt like an all-too-common occurrence at the airport, the Broward County Aviation Department said there have been 13 crashes and 20 incidents at North Perry between 2020 and 2024.

During an August 2025 town hall meeting, residents shared their own concerns about the dangers these crashes pose for the neighborhoods surrounding the airport.

In the fall of 2025, county leaders emphasized that they were listening to those concerns.

The county later commissioned a safety study to look into operational safety concerns at the airport, which is currently underway. The findings of that study are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

As for the May 29 crash, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

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