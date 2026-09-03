HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at two schools in Hollywood after they placed both campuses on lockdown for the second time in three days.

7News cameras captured a large police presence outside of Hollywood Hills High School, located at 5400 Stirling Road, and Stirling Elementary School, located at 5500 Stirling Road, Thursday morning.

K-9 units were also seen on the campuses. No evacuations took place.

This is the second time this week that both schools were placed on lockdown. Tuesday morning, an unspecified threat that was reported near the schools prompted the lockdowns out of an abundance of caution. They were lifted hours later.

Thursday’s lockdowns were shorter, since officers gave the all clear at around 10:45 a.m.

Police have not provided further details about what triggered Thursday’s lockdowns, as they continue to investigate.

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