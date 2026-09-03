DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to cap a gas leak in Davie that led to a road closure.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the leak in the area of 3501 Davie Road, Thursday morning.

Officials said a construction crew struck an underground gas line.

A full hazmat response team also responded to the site, and the surrounding businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Davie Road was temporarily shut down between Southwest 35th and 39th streets while crews worked to contain the leak. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

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