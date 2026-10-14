NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Newly released video shows Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies racing to respond to a fatal airboat crash in the Everglades, miles away from land.

Rescue crews responded to reports of two airboats colliding 14 miles southwest of Mile Marker 41 on the evening of Oct. 2.

Two men were injured.

Rescue came from the air and water to reach those injured. BSO Marine Patrol, Aviation Unit and other crews collaborated to locate the crash site and begin life-saving efforts.

“Once they got on the ground, I found out we had one patient deceased on scene and the other was, we call it a Level 1 Trauma,” said Lieutenant Danny Gans of the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

First responders hoisted one of the men into a helicopter and rushed him to an area hospital. Deputies say he is expected to be OK.

The other injured man, Alessandro Borgo, did not survive.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation.

BSO said this rescue operation shows how mutual training and partnership between the departments provide value and life-saving assistance to Broward residents.

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