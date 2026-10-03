THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and another injured after two airboats collided in a remote area of the Everglades in western Broward County.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to reports of a serious airboat collision with two injured victims south of Interstate 75 and west of U.S. 27 at approximately 6:19 p.m. on Friday.

Two Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopters were deployed to the remote location to find the victims and guide first responders into the difficult terrain.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene from fatal injuries.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Air Rescue helicopter airlifted the injured man out of the Everglades and transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as a Level 1 trauma alert.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

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