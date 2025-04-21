FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue performed a rip current safety demonstration following a recent string of incidents related to rip currents.

The safety demonstration took place on Fort Lauderdale Beach near Vistamar Street and A1A.

7News’ reporter Brandon Beyer went into the water to feel the effects of a rip current and was promptly rescued by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue when he found it hard to swim back to shore.

Officials urge those who may find themselves caught in a rip current to remain calm, try not to fight against the current, and to swim parallel to the shoreline and back at an angle.

“Keep your head out of the water, call for help, stay calm, swim to the right, swim to the left,” said FLFR Lt. Geo Serrano.

The demonstration follows a busy few days for ocean rescue crews in South Florida.

Sadly, one of those rescues took a tragic turn when the body of a young swimmer who disappeared while swimming off a Fort Lauderdale Beach Friday afternoon, was pulled from the water and pronounced deceased.

Two days later, a man was pulled from the water in Surfside.

Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue officials said they performed 33 rescues this past weekend.

“Whenever we have sunny, windy days, we usually have more rescues from rip currents,” said Serrano.

Officials said beachgoers should keep an eye on the plenty of warning signs posted around the beach.

One beachgoer on Monday told 7News she decided against going into the water after she saw the posted warning signs.

“I love the water, it’s something I always looking forward to, but I saw the signs and the waves (and) I was like ‘You know what? Maybe not,” said Dani Ramos.

When the water is clear and the weather is sunny, more lifeguards are on duty because the beaches are packed and officials wish to prevent another tragedy.

“That takes a lot out of an individual. So we have to have that extra staffing,” said FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan.

Officials advise against swimming when beach conditions are choppy and there are flag warnings.

