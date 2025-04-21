SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders raced to rescue a man who was pulled out of the water unresponsive off the coast of Surfside, and crews saved two other swimmers off South Beach, as beachgoers in South Florida encountered rough waters on Easter Sunday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the first victim was pulled from the water near the 8800 block of Collins Avenue, Sunday night.

Speaking with 7News sometime later, witness Everlyn Borgs she was on the sand near 90th and Collins at the time of the incident.

“This is a very dangerous time of the year, and you can get caught up in a current very close to the shores,” she said.

Borgs said she watched as first responders rushed to the water to save the man, at around 7 p.m.

“All of a sudden, by itself, the ocean brought him all the way to the shores, and there were people swimming that got to see the man, so everybody was signaling the police,” she said.

Rescue crews raced through the rough waters and eventually brought the swimmer to shore.

“It’s very sad, and it’s the worst day of his life,” said Borgs.

Just a few miles south, near 16th Street and Collins, first responders rushed to another near drowning.

Officials said two people were rescued, but they did not need to go to the hospital….

“The ocean is very aggressive today, and the current is very, very strong,” said Borgs.

It was a similar situation Friday on Fort Lauderdale Beach when, police said, four young swimmers were in distress in the water.

Lifeguards were able to bring three of them back to shore, but investigators said a 12-year-old boy would not survive. Divers ended up finding his body later that night.

Family members said the swimmers are part of a basketball team visiting from Lake Worth.

The mother of one of the teammates spoke with 7News.

“They were having a hard time, I guess, getting back in, and they got my son and the other boy,” she said. “The one boy was out there, and they kept saying, ‘He’s out there, he’s out there, there’s another one out there.’”

“Everybody in Miami has to be mindful of this time of the year, when the ocean is very unpredictable” said Borgs.

Officials urge anyone who is ever caught in a rip current to remain calm and refrain from fighting the current. The goal is to be able to eventually swim parallel to the shore and swim toward shore at an angle. Officials also advise swimmers who find themselves in this situation to wave their hands and try to make a scene if possible.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.