FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Divers have located the body of a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, police said.

7Skyforce hovered above the water off the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, near Harbor Drive and the International Swimming Hall of Fame, at around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, four young people who went swimming were in distress.

Family members told 7News the swimmers are part of a basketball team visiting from Lake Worth.

An adult with the group said her son and three others needed some help due to the strong currents.

Lifeguards were able to help bring three of the swimmers back to shore, but they were not able to locate the 12-year-old, who was wearing orange shorts.

An official on a personal watercraft was seen directing the search near the shore as a row of divers combed the water about 30 yards off shore.

On the sand, Fort Lauderdale Police officers were seen speaking with the swimmers who made it to shore and family members.

U.S. Coast Guard and Broward Sheriff’s Office crews are also assisting in the search.

7News cameras captured a BSO helicopter scanning the water.

Just after 8 p.m., police said, FLPD’s Dive Team located the boy’s body.

Investigators said this appears to have been an accidental drowning. However, police will conduct a death investigation.

The discovery of the swimmer’s body comes as a rip current warning is in place and is expected to remain in place for Miami-Dade and Broward throughout the weekend.

Officials urge swimmers not to fight a rip current and swim parallel to shore until they are out of the current. If they are out of the current, officials advise swimmers to tread water until they are rescued. Officials also urge beachgoers to only swim at guarded beaches.

A small craft advisory was also issued Friday due to the strong winds, and it is also in effect for the Florida Keys.

