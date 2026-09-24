MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness call to 911 captured the moments after three teenage girls were struck by a car while they were in a crosswalk on their way to school in Miramar.

A woman who saw the collision at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Douglas Road on Tuesday called police to request urgent help.

“This is between the crosswalk of Douglas [Road] and Miramar Parkway, two people just got hit. They’re laying on the ground. I don’t know their status, people need to come here, emergency,” the 911 caller said.

One of those teens was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday while the other two remain hospitalized.

All three are expected to be OK.

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