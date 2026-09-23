MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a health update on three teens who were struck by a car while they were crossing the street in Miramar.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, one of the teens has been released from the hospital while the two others remain hospitalized.

According to Miramar Police, the teens were hit by a Dodge challenger on Tuesday.

The teens told responding officers that they had the crossing sign while the driver said he had the green light.

All teens are expected to be OK.

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