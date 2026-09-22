MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three teenage girls to the hospital after they were struck on Miramar Parkway, shutting down traffic in the middle of rush hour.

7News cameras captured Miramar Police officers shutting down the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Douglas Road, Tuesday morning.

7 Drone Force captured a silver Dodge Challenger with significant front end damage.

According to Miramar Police, the girls were walking on the crosswalk at the intersection, located near a school zone, when just after 6 a.m. the driver of the Challenger hit them while trying to make a left turn.

The impact threw one of the young pedestrians in the air and threw the shoes off their feet.

The driver of the Challenger remained at the scene to speak with detectives.

“It’s an accident until you leave the scene. When you leave the scene, it becomes a felony because you left a scene of a person with injuries,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss. “In this case, the driver stayed on scene. He was cooperative, he called police, and he made sure that we got here to make sure that the young ladies are OK.”

Paramedics with Miramar Fire Rescue transported all three victims to an area hospital. All three of them are students at Miramar High School.

“What we know right now is we have is we have three kids who were transported to the hospital, ages 15, 16 and 17,” said Moss. “They’re being evaluated right now; nothing seems to be life-threatening.”

Police said two of the patients “suffered no significant injuries and are alert and stable.” The third patient, however, suffered more serious injuries and remains under medical care.

“As a parent, every time you hear that a kid has been hit, there are concerns. I mean, I myself was hit by a car in third grade, and I know – I remember the panic and trauma on my mom’s face when that occurrred,” said Moss. “The fact that these aren’t life-threatening injuries, that gives us some calm, but initially we were shocked.”

Back at the scene, cameras captured a black Croc on the roadway as traffic investigators attempt to determine who had the right of way.

“The driver is saying he had the green light, the young ladies are saying, ‘We had the crossing sign.’ Those things are yet to be determined,” said Moss. “There’s a number of things that we’re going to have to look at. We’re going to have to check cameras in the area, we’re going to have to check the lighting cycles of – one of ther things that you see them doing measurements for is drag factor. Those things will determine whether or not speed was a factor. It doesn’t appear that speed was a factor, but those are things that we have dot our i’s and cross our t’s to be sure of.”

All eastbound lanes of Miramar Parkway and all southbound lanes of Douglas Road remained closed near the intersection for several hours. They have since reopened to traffic.

As students walked to school, they’re praying for the girls’ recovery and hoping the incident serves as a cautionary tale for both pedestrians and drivers.

“You’ve got to be careful, you’ve got to watch where you’re driving at. People gotta watch where they’re looking at,” said student Sael Valcourt. “You gotta have one end [looking both ways] just in case. Like, you don’t know if somebody’s gonna come up behind you. If anything can happen, like, you just gotta be ready.”

“So we have to be sure that we as drivers are paying extra attention, taking extra care to ensure that we don’t strike one of the kids,” said Moss. “Because when you’re in a car, you know, a car traveling at any rate of speed is a 2,000-pound weapon.”

The crash remains under investigation.

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