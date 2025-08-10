DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Devastated loved ones said the search for a Broward County man who had been missing since June ended with a tragic discovery.

Police said they found a body in a lake on Thursday. They did not provide its location.

Although the medical examiner has not yet officially identified the remains, in a Facebook post Friday, family members said it is 30-year-old Hunter Gutierrez.

Investigators said Gutierrez disappeared from his Davie home on Sunday, June 1st.

His father, Bill Gutierrez, is a retired Hollywood Fire captain who served the city for 31 years.

Davie Police continue to investigate this case.

