DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 30-year-old man who was last seen in Davie.

According to Davie Police, Hunter Raymond Gutierrez was last seen at around midnight on Sunday. According to police, he is believed to have left his home in the 13800 block of SW 39th Street on foot.

He was last seen wearing dark colored shorts and a gray t-shirt. Police said he left all of his belongings at his home, including his wallet and cellphone.

Police said he has a history of mental health issues and has been diagnosed with depression.

Gutierrez meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person,” according to police.

If you have any information that could help locate this subject, please contact Detective B. Byrne at (954) 693-8096 or BByrne@davie-fl.gov.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.