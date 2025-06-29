DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) – Detectives continue their searching for a 30-year-old man, nearly one month after he was reported missing in Davie.

According to Davie Police, Hunter Raymond Gutierrez was last seen at around midnight on Sunday, June 1st.

Investigators said Gutierrez walked away from his home along the 13800 block of Southwest 39th Street, in the Imagination Farms neighborhood, and has not been seen since.

Detectives said he left all of his belongings at his home, including his wallet and cellphone.

Gutierrez stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Police said he has a history of mental health issues and has been diagnosed with depression.

Officials urge anyone with information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts to contact Davie Police Detective B. Byrne at 954-693-8096 or BByrne@davie-fl.gov.

