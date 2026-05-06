POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a teen to the hospital after a shooting in Pompano Beach and deputies are now looking for the person who fired the weapon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to shots fired in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Third Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officials found the 13-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Fire Rescue crews transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening conditions.

7News cameras captured the backyard of a home cordoned off by police tape.

Deputies said they are looking for the shooting subject. An investigation has revealed that the individuals involved knew each other.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remains unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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