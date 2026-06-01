FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problematic pair were caught on camera stealing a package worth thousands of dollars from the front porch od a swimwear designer’s Fort Lauderdale home,

For designer Zoe Lazcano, Friday’s theft couldn’t have come at a worse time: right in the middle of Miami Swim Week. Now she wants the two perpetrators responsible off the street.

“It’s really unfortunate that somebody, first of all stealing mail to begin with, but it just happened to be a really important package,” she said. “You know, it wasn’t like an Amazon package.”

Lazcano has been designing and selling bikinis and swim trunks for more than a decade. Her brand, Zoe All Over, has tens of thousands of followers on social media.

“I do a lot of matching swimwear and trunks, and this is one of them,” she said as she showed 7News her designs. “I haven’t released one in a while, so this was a highly anticipated drop, especially with summer and people have trips coming up, so it’s not only the financial burden of all of this, it’s like the time delay and the scheduling delay of all of this is kind of what I’m most upset about.”

Surveillance video from outside Lazcano’s home, located near the intersection of Davie Boulevard and State Road 7, captures a gray Ford F-150 as it pulls up and backs into her driveway.

The two subjects get out, stroll up to the door and snatch a large box.

“I came home from the photo shoot and noticed that there was no package, so I immediately checked my UPS, and they showed a photo of it being delivered and, next thing you know, it’s not there,” she said, “so I checked my surveillance cameras and, sure enough, I saw the people come up on my driveway.”

The thieves took steps to avoid being identifiable. One of them wore a scarf, and the other covered their face.

“Why are people doing this, is the big question,” said Lazcano.

As Fort Lauderdale Police search for the pair of porch pirates, Lazcano is racing to replace the stolen inventory and fulfill her customers’ orders.

“It hurts more this time,” she said.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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