MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way wreck sent two people to the hospital, police said.

Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Miramar Boulevard, near Stacy Lane, at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said one of the drivers involved was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes when they slammed into another car head-on.

There were no passengers in either of the vehicles involved, investigators said.

Paramedics with Miramar Fire Rescue transported both adult drivers involved to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable condition.

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