WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A drive turned deadly when one person went the wrong way.

The crash happened on U.S. 27 near the exit for Interstate 75 and State Road 84 in Weston, Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a driver was going south in the northbound lanes when another driver was unable to get out of the way in time and both cars collided head on.

Both drivers were killed in the process.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.