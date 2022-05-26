WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been killed and two others have been injured after they were involved in a crash on U.S. 27 in West Broward, authorities

Florida Highway Patrol, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes on mile marker 35, two miles north of Interstate 75, Thursday afternoon.

Rescue teams worked to extricate one of the deceased from the vehicle.

Another man was extricated and airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center. A second surviving victim will also be airlifted.

Troopers have shut down the highway in both directions near the scene of the crash.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and take Snake Road or State Road 80 for western Palm Beach County as alternate routes.

Traffic delays are expected.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.