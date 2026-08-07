FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation and 10 years of a revoked license after pleading guilty after driving a stolen car involved in a pursuit that led to a fatal crash which killed a woman in 2022.

Judge Tim Bailey decided to sentence 19-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent to 10 years in state prison along with 10 years probation for his role in the deadly 2022 crash.

“This was not an accident. This was a wanton, woeful disregard for the life of others,” said Bailey. “It is the sentence of the court that Mr. Bessent be adjudicated guilty on all counts on a sentence of 10 years in Florida state prison followed by 10 years probation.”

Before the judge delivered his decision, the court was shown aerial video from a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter footage of two people running away, alongside bodycam video of the aftermath of the crash.

Thirty-five-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano was killed in the crash. She left behind three children.

Jah’Kobe, who was 15 at the time, was arrested for causing the fatal crash and fleeing from the scene along with a second teen.

Two of Tellez-Valderrabano’s children shared years of the pain they’ve endured during Friday’s sentencing hearing.

“Not a thought, not a dream, not a single day where my mom was in the back of my mind. I just want this to end. I want this to go away, but I can’t,” said Michael Tellez Féria, the victim’s son.

Jah’Kobe pled guilty for his role in causing the fatal crash, testifying before the court to share his remorse for his actions.

“I stand before you to accept responsibility and express my deep remorse and ask you to consider the person I’ve become and continue to become,” said Bessent.

His stepmother, Nicole Bessent, also expressed her regrets.

“I just wanted to just say as the family, and I’m sure we all feel the same way, I’m really sorry for the loss of life in this situation. I’m really sorry,” she said.

Tellez-Valderrabano’s said no apology would make up for their loss or ease their pain.

“No amount of words can describe how it feels on losing my mom. In just one single day, in one single moment, everything changed,” said Samantha Cruz, the victim’s daughter.

“Every time I close my eyes, I dreamed about my mom. For a few precious moments in those dreams, she was alive, she spoke, she smiled, everything felt normal again. Then I wake up, and I have to lose her all over again. Night after night, again and again, again, and again,” said Tellez Féria.

Tellez-Valderrabano’s family believed Jah’Kobe deserved a tougher punishment for taking a beloved mother away from her family.

“I wish he would stay prison because he gets to live life. We taxpayers get to feed him, get to give a roof over his head, and my sister no. My sister is six feet under the ground forever when she should’ve been here with her kids,” said Emily Féria, Tellez-Valderrabano’s sister. “It’s ridiculous, 10 years, but it’s better than nothing. I just hope my sister can rest in peace no and we can just move on now.”

Jah’Kobe’s defense attorneys shared their own disappointment after arguing for a different sentence.

“Our condolences to the family. It was a rough day. It was not the exact sentence we were hoping for but we do understand the judge’s decision,” said defense attorney Kaitlin Gonzalez.

His attorneys also told 7News they do not plan to appeal the decision, saying Judge Bailey’s sentence offers Jah’Kobe a chance to reform himself in due time.

“We are grateful that he did depart from the guidelines. We think this is an opportunity for Jah’Kobe to change his life and do better,” said Gonzalez.

The crash happened after Jah’Kobe and another boy broke into a home in the middle of the night to steal two cars.

The pair ditched one car and led police on a high-speed pursuit that later ended in Tellez-Valderrabano’s death.

Upon finishing his sentence, he will also have his license revoked for 10 years.

7News tried to speak with Jah’Kobe’s family following the sentencing but they did not wish to speak.

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