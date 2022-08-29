OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens faced a judge after a fatal wreck over the weekend.

On Monday, 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent and 13-year-old Jacory Flournoy faced a judge after being taken into custody Sunday.

Bessent is being charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and resisting arrest. Bessent was already out on probation for prior arrests and a judge ordered he be held in secured detention for 21 days.

“You are on probation,” said Judge Elijah Williams.

He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victims, his co-defendant Flournoy and he cannot return to the scene of the crime.

Flournoy, 13, has been charged with trespassing. He is also facing 26 felony counts that are still pending and 12 misdemeanors.

The judge order Flournoy be held for 21 days in secured detention and is not to have any contact with the victims, his co-defendant and cannot return to the scene of the crime.

He has only been charged with misdemeanors at this time, but this is likely to change along with additional charges, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

“You are 13 and charged with breaking and entering into somebody’s house while they were sleeping,” said Williams. “You lucky they didn’t wake up and shoot you.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the chaotic chain of events began about eight miles away, with a home burglary in the area of Mercedes Drive and Westlake Drive in Fort Lauderdale, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.

People inside the house were sleeping when, according to detectives, thieves stole the keys to two cars outside of their home and drove off in those vehicles.

Investigators said an officer spotted one of the stolen vehicles, a white Mercedes-Benz, and a pursuit ensued. It would come to a crashing end near Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road.

Surveillance footage from a gas station near the crash shows the collision taking place, then the two running away from the scene.

“The two, he and his co-defendant, were fleeing the police and the victim died,” said Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s Anne Stracke.

In total, five people were injured from the crash, and one woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edras Lopez said his pregnant sister was in one of the cars involved with her friend at the time. He said she was on her way to church.

“My sister, she called me, and she said she was driving straight on Oakland Park [Boulevard], and she said her light was green, and she said she only felt that some car came out from the middle of nowhere and pushed her away to there,” he said.

Lopez said his sibling frantically called him to the scene after the crash, but by the time he got there, she had already been taken to the hospital.

“Her friend, she’s crying outside the car, too. She said she cannot feel her hand, she cannot feel her stomach, and when her friend is like this, and my sister, she’s pregnant. It’s for this that I worry about her,” he said.

Bessent and Flournoy may be young although both already have length criminal history.

“Twenty-six felony counts on these open cases and 21 misdemeanor counts,” said a prosecutor about Flournoy, “and the juvenile is only 13 years old, only, and next week he will be 14. His cases include possession of a firearm by minor, carrying a concealed firearm, another burglary dwelling occupied.”

According to Flournoy’s mother, he had just been released from a behavioral program and was on the right track. Something had occurred over the weekend, which led him to leave the home. Then, Sunday, the crash had occurred.

At this time, information regarding the deceased woman has not been released, and the conditions of the five victims who were hospitalized from the crash remains unknown.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the traffic fatality.

