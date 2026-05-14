PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a young man accused of battering a girl outside of a Walmart in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 19-year-old Fabian Galvez inappropriately grabbed the victim and took off in a white SUV before officers found him.

The incident happened Tuesday in the parking lot of the Walmart near Southwest 184th Avenue and Pines Boulevard.

Galvez was charged with battery. He has posted bond, but as of early Friday afternoon, has not been released from jail.

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