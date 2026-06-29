HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a young man in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Hallandale Beach that sent a man and his 11-year-old daughter to the hospital, as detectives continue their search for more subjects.

Hallandale Beach Police confirmed Monday morning that they have apprehended 18-year-old Ralph N-Kosi Blue III in connection to Saturday’s incident outside the fast food restautant, located along the 800 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Blue faces two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Investigators said the victims were waiting in a car while the child’s mother went in the restaurant to pick up food. At some point, a fight broke out, and Blue, an employee at the McDonald’s, opened fire as he was reporting to work, striking the innocent bystanders.

Detectives said Monday that there were two other children, ages 2 and 5, inside the vehicle when the shooting happened.

Paramedics transported the injured victims to a nearby hospital where the father was treated and released and the girl remains in stable condition.

In a statement, Hallandale Beach Police Chief Michel Michel wrote:

“This arrest is the result of the relentless work of our detectives and the strong partnership we share with the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” said Chief Michel. “A family was hurt by a reckless act of violence that had nothing to do with them. Today’s arrest is a significant step, but our investigation is far from over. We remain committed to identifying everyone involved and holding them fully accountable.”

Blue is being held at the Broward County Jail.

Police continue searching for the other subjects involved, and they urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subjects who remain on the run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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