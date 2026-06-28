HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are still searching for the subjects involved in a shooting at aMcDonald’s in Hallandale Beach that, they said, sent a father and his 11-year-old daughter who were caught in a crossfire to the hospital.

7News spotted officers back in the McDonald’s parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

Hallandale Beach Police said haven’t released any footage or subject descriptions because it’s still an active investigation.

Investigators said the victims were waiting for their order in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant’s, located along the 800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, at around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The father and daughter were sitting in the car in one moment, and the next were hit by bullets, police said,

“Two shots fired. Eleven-year-old female with gunshot wound to the head,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

After the gunfire erupted, detectives said, the subjects took off.

“Subject was last seen running on foot on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard heading eastbound,” said a first responder in radop transmissions.

Investigators said a family pulled into the parking lot to get food. The mother went inside to pick up the food while the father and 11-year-old daughter waited in the car.

That’s when, police said, an altercation started.

“We do believe that one of the parties involved was a McDonald’s employee,” said allandale Beac Police Capt. Megan Jones. “There was an individual coming to McDonald’s to where other people appeared to be waiting for them. As a result of that, there was gunfire that was exchanged.”

Shots rang out in what appeared to be an ambush.

“Patient will be in a black Highlander. There was one man who was running on foot towards the alleyway,” said a first responder in radop transmissions.

“We believe this is an isolated incident. We’re working to resolve the issue and obtain all parties involved,” said Jones.

Officials urge yone with information that may assist detectives to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

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