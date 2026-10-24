PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say they have located a 17-year-old who was reported missing out of Pembroke Pines.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Dorfils Aleus went missing from 8400 South Palm Drive around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and black sweatpants.

Aleus was found safe.

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