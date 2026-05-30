HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been arrested and charged for a deadly shooting that happened in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 15-year-old Gentle Edwards turned himself in on Thursday, in connection to a shooting that killed one person near a park along Farragut Street and Northwest 73rd Avenue, April 22.

The 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.

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