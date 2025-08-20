DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his brother, whose body was found near a Dania Beach canal Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the area of Ocean Waterway Boulevard and Old Griffin Road, where they discovered the body of 23-year-old Kevin Dominique.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Dominique had been shot multiple times.

Investigators later determined that his 15-year-old brother shot him inside the family’s home on Southwest Sixth Avenue before driving his body to the canal.

The teen, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

