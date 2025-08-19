DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Dania Beach, officials say.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Ocean Waterway Boulevard and Old Griffin Road on Tuesday morning, where they made a grim discovery near a canal.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The person’s identity has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene unit is leading the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.