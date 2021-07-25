NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent wreck in North Lauderdale left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said a car and a pickup truck collided. They believe one vehicle was attempting to make a left turn when the other one T-boned it.

Paramedics rushed five people to area hospitals.

One person was pronounced dead, and the conditions of the four surviving victims are unknown.

Deputies shut down West McNab Road for hours while they investigated. As of 4 p.m., all westbound lanes and one eastbound lanes had reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.