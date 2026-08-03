POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a tragedy on the tracks in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews discovered the body of a person who was struck by a train near North Dixie Highway and Northeast Second Street on Sunday evening.

The person died as a result of the incident.

Deputies are now working to determine what led up to the crash.

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