Attorney for man arrested by Hallandale Beach Police may file lawsuit against city, mayor

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The attorney for a man seen on video being arrested by Hallandale Beach Police said he and his client may file a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the mayor and the city.

Ronald Guralnick, the attorney for 28-year-old Daniel Dunkelberger, spoke to the public and said, once the investigations are complete on both sides, a letter will be sent to the mayor of Hallandale Beach asking for $2 million.

If an agreement cannot be made, Dunkelberger’s attorney said he will sue the mayor, the city of Hallandale Beach and both officers who detained his client. This lawsuit would be filed in federal court, he said, because Dunkelberger’s attorney said the officers violated his client’s civil rights.

Video captured two officers attempting to arrest Dunkelberger. He was accused of stealing a cellphone.

Surveillance video appears to show Dunkelberger handing something to the officers. Dunkelbereger’s attorney said that was the cellphone in question, and his client was cooperating with officers.

However, during the arrest, an officer is seen using a Taser to stun the 28-year-old before both officers used their batons to subdue him.

Guralnick said from what he’s seen, he believes officers should be charged.

“They were beating him — these were two officers — all over his body,” said Guralnick. “On his legs, on his upper body, and he wasn’t swinging that baton like a baton. They were swinging them like a baseball bat. In my opinion, if the evidence is as correct as I think it is, they should be prosecuted for aggravated battery with a weapon.”

The Hallandale City Manager released a statement which read:

“The Hallandale Beach Police Department has an open and active internal affairs investigation under way. The city is respecting that process, which prohibits us from discussing the details of the case until it is concluded. Getting to the bottom of what happened, and where it was in line with our policies and procedures, is our top priority. Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.”

