Apple store in Aventura Mall set to open Saturday

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Apple hosted a preview of its new Aventura Mall store ahead of the grand opening this weekend.

The store will be moving from a traditional indoor mall space to an outdoor pavilion on the southeast side of the building.

Apple officials said the move to a larger location will solve issues of overcrowding that became a problem at the old location.

The store will open at 10 a.m., Saturday, and it will also host Latin Music Fridays starting Aug. 16.

