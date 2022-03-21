SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic amusement center in Kendall will be closing its doors after 30 years.

On Sunday, Dandy Bear announced it will be shutting its doors on March 27.

The business posted a statement on its social media accounts reading in part. “To all generations who have come to enjoy some family fun time here, from our family to yours, we hope you cherish all the celebrations and memories made with us over the years!”

The amusement center is closed on Monday but will be open for business on Tuesday.

Dandy Bear is known for hosting kids birthday parties, events, its games and, of course, indoor playground.

