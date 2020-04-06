1 arrested, 1 at large after several vehicles burglarized in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one suspect into custody while another remains at large after several vehicles were burglarized in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 97th Avenue and 11th Street, Sunday night.

The following morning, the department tweeted they were searching for two suspects, but thanks to K-9 officer Farah and his partner Rory, one of the suspects was taken into custody.

Last night our officers responded to the Lakeside Key community regarding two suspects who were seen burglarizing vehicles. With the assistance of K-9 Officer Farah & his partner, Rory, 27-year-old Anthony Christopher Cross was safely arrested; one suspect remains at large. 1/ pic.twitter.com/0OwYDaQW8D — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 6, 2020

The suspect taken into custody has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Christopher Cross.

The department returned to the scene on Monday morning and took to Twitter to warn residents the second suspect may be hiding in backyards, but is not believed to be a violent threat.

RESIDENTS BE ADVISED: Units are currently working an active crime scene in the area of SW 97th Ave and SW 11th Street. One suspect at large, suspected of breaking into vehicles in the area. Suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, about 6'0" tall, heavy set. pic.twitter.com/kLIC99W5bt — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 6, 2020

Nearly an hour later, officials said they were clearing the scene but that the second suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on the second burglar’s whereabouts is urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

