(WSVN) - The World Cup is quickly approaching and the Golden Glades Interchange is in the middle of major construction. How will the roads in that area handle all the traffic? Do officials have a gameplan? Heather Walker has this 7Investigates.

There is a lot of excitement around the World Cup coming to South Florida. But there are also concerns about what it means for drivers here.

Vera, driver: “It’s crazy already. I think it’s going to be worse, It’s going to be worse.”

The Golden Glades is one of the busiest traffic hubs in the state, connecting drivers to I-95, the Palmetto, the Turnpike and state roads. And right now, it’s under construction.

Lisa, driver: “As you can see how it is right now, it doesn’t look good.”

And these roadways are expected to see a surge when an estimated 1 million fans head to the seven matches being played at the Hard Rock Stadium this summer.

Heather Walker: “You can see the stadium right there.”

Manny Espinal: “That is correct, the stadium is not too far from here.”

7Investigates reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation to see what’s being done to prevent traffic from piling up.

Heather: “I’m looking at traffic right now, it’s down to one lane and going slow so they are worried about what is going to happen during the World Cup. Will this construction be done by the World Cup?”

Manny Espinal: “The construction will not be done by the World Cup, however we are actively working with the stadium to not perform or minimize any lane closures or detours on those event days.”

Manny Espinal is an engineer on the project. He said they are working with FIFA and local officials to keep traffic flowing for the World Cup.

Manny Espinal: “What we are standing on here is a new ramp that connects eastbound 826 Palmetto Expressway.”

But this ramp and the rest of the project won’t be finished until fall of 2031. The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow, and there will be back-ups in the process. Still, FDOT is adamant roads will remain open during the World Cup matches.

But drivers are still worried.

Kaylin, driver: “Oh, I’m not sure. I guess we will find out.”

Manny Espinal: “We are doing everything possible to make sure this is a seamless operation.”

FDOT says even without the closures, you should plan ahead and allow extra travel time or consider alternative routes if possible.

When the World Cup kicks off, drivers are hoping traffic doesn’t go into overtime. Only time will tell.

Heather Walker, 7News.

