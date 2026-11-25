A new scam is targeting South Floridians by impersonating police and using a fake jury duty warrant to rob victims out of thousands. Heather Walker has the warning in this 7Investigates.

It starts with a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer.

Arielle Lopez, student: “My phone detects scam calls, and I was looking, and I saw that it said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Department, and I was like, ‘Whoa, like, why are they calling me?'”

Arielle Lopez interned here at 7News this past summer. Even with her journalism instincts, she thought the call sounded real when the person on the other end claimed she missed jury duty and that there was a warrant for her arrest.

Arielle Lopez: “What made it believable was that he sounded exactly like a police officer.”

The man on the phone told Arielle that she needed to go to a police precinct to resolve the alleged violation.

Arielle Lopez: ‘You are now fined for this statute, and this statute of Florida law that you broke, and you’re fined $1,000 for one and $15,000 for the other.’

The University of Miami student panicked because she did not have that kind of money, so she told the man she had to call her mom.

Arielle Lopez: “No, if you hang up, you will be arrested. We’re also tracking your phone. We’re tracking your text messages, we’re tracking phone calls, we’re tracking your Safari search browser.”

Arielle says the thought of going to jail completely clouded her judgment, so she started driving to the police precinct until the caller changed the meet-up location.

Arielle Lopez: “You just need to come to this location and give us this amount of money. I’m like, ‘This doesn’t sound right.'”

7News reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Marcos Rodriguez works in the Organized Crime Bureau and says scammers rely on panic and urgency to keep victims from thinking clearly.

Deputy Marco Rodriguez, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office: “First red flag is receiving any type of demand for any money. We do not do that. Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office does not do that, nor does any other law enforcement agency.”

Law enforcement tells 7News real jury duty notices come in the mail and legal issues are settled in court, never over the phone and if you are wondering, failing to appear for jury duty does carry penalties, but courts typically offer grace periods.

Deputy Marco Rodriguez: “There’s no history that I know of of anyone getting arrested for not going to jury duty. When you get asked to go to jury duty, you get a letter. Obviously, you fill out the letter. If there’s an excuse why you can’t make it, you fill out the excuse, and you go.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office says Arielle is not alone—this kind of crime is happening more and more often. They are investigating almost 30 similar cases right now.

Arielle is relieved she is not alone in almost falling for the scam.

Arielle Lopez: “Logically, putting everything together, you know, it didn’t make sense. But in a state of panic, logic kind of goes out the window, so it took me around 30 minutes to really truly figure out that this was a scam.”

Arielle was lucky. She hung up before handing over any money.

Deputy Rodriguez says that’s the best thing to do. Hang up because no real officer will ever ask you to pay your way out of an arrest.

Heather Walker, 7News.

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