A couple flew to South Florida for a cruise vacation and hired a driver to take them to the port. But they were driven straight into a scary situation with police. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

Going on a cruise can be a lot of fun.

Natasha Roosekrans: “We had an amazing vacation.”

Randy Roosekrans: “That’s true.”

Randy and Natasha Roosekrans say their cruise to Europe was smooth sailing, but getting to the ship was a rough ride.

Randy Roosekrans: “I apologize, I was trying to make it easier.”

Officer: “You’re not, so keep your mouth shut at this point.”

Back in April, Randy and Natasha flew from Georgia to Fort Lauderdale for a three-week cruise.

They decided to Uber from their hotel to Port Everglades.

It was their first time using the app.

Randy Roosekrans: “When we were thinking back about everything that happened, that at any point during the process of the ride, our lives were potentially at risk.”

They say everything seemed legit at first.

Natasha Roosekrans: “It was the right car that was advertised and it had the Uber sign.”

Randy Roosekrans: “It matched the number.”

The driver even had Randy’s Uber confirmation code, a four-digit pin number drivers and riders get when a trip is booked.

Randy says it didn’t take long before things took a wrong turn.

Randy Roosekrans: “Ten minutes in, the driver starts kind of looking around himself and, you know, feeling over on his seat. He said ‘Well, I seem to have left my wallet somewhere.'”

Port Everglades requires everyone over 18 to show an ID at the checkpoint, including rideshare drivers.

The driver pulled over and asked Randy to get behind the wheel.

Randy thought he was helping.

Randy Roosekrans: “He said ‘You’ve got your passport on you, and so, why don’t you just switch places with me and drive in.’ Well, he got into the passenger seat. I came out of the backseat and got in the driver seat.”

The plan didn’t work.

The officer at the checkpoint asked everyone in the car for their ID’s. The Uber driver was sitting in the passenger seat next to Randy. Things kicked into high gear, and Natasha caught it on video.

Officer: “Where’s your ID?”

Driver: “I try.”

Officer: “Produce it! Produce it for me, now! Don’t play like you don’t understand what I’m saying.”

Driver: “No! No!”

Officer: “You wanna play that game, I’ll put you in handcuffs and tow your car.”

Officers took the driver’s phone and checked his Uber account.

Officer: “I can’t verify your account, so it sounds to me like you’re operating on somebody else’s account and not your own. I’m writing you a notice of violation because you don’t have identification that matches with your Uber account. That’s a problem.”

An officer then told Randy and Natasha their driver was using a family member’s account to pick up fares.

Lady Officer: “What’s happening right now is illegal, okay?”

Randy and Natasha had to get out of the car and find another ride to the pier.

Randy Roosekrans: “It was embarrassing for us.”

Natasha Roosekrans: “We’re standing there with our luggage, just, in the middle of the street.”

To add insult to injury, when they filed a complaint with Uber and requested a refund, the company told them “this trip isn’t eligible for a refund.”

Randy Roosekrans: “Illegal driver, you know, not his car, asked the passenger to drive him in, got detained by the police. We were escorted out by the police. If this doesn’t qualify for a refund, I’m gonna have you tell me what does.”

We emailed Uber to ask why Randy and Natasha weren’t eligible for a refund.

A representative said they would look into the complaint and the couple got their money back the same day. But Natasha says it’s not really about the cash.

Natasha Roosekrans: “It has to do with the safety of passengers. What if it’s a young kid that’s Ubering someplace?”

Things may have started off rough, but Randy and Natasha didn’t let it wreck their vacation.

They just hope rideshare apps work harder to pump the brakes on bogus drivers.

Heather Walker, 7News.

Broward Sheriff’s Office issued the driver two citations and a trespassing warning. He will also have to pay a $2,000 fine.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.