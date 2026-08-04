They are a South Florida couple with a passion for travel. But when one of them lost their job, they needed to push pause on their plans. They had travel insurance – but were getting nowhere with their claim until they called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Sara Depaz: “That was our first trip together.”

Sara Depaz and her husband, Gio, love to travel together.

Sara Depaz: “Oh, red zone.”

They’ve made books of their adventures, and their approach to planning balances right out.

Sara Depaz: “I’m the planner; I’m the one that’s like, ‘Hey, let’s go here,’ and he’s just like, ‘OK.'”

Gio Depaz: “I’m never too 100% crazy about it, but when I do get there, I have the time of my life.”

Their favorite trip so far has been their honeymoon.

Sara Depaz: “We went to Rome, Florence, Venice, and found some really cool hotels to stay in.”

Their next adventure was going to be another fun one – Japan – but right after they bought the airline tickets.

Gio Depaz: “Early May, I was laid off by my company.”

Gio lost his job. Travel became a luxury – that would have to wait.

Sara Depaz: “He’s the main breadwinner of the household, and plane tickets to Japan are not cheap, even though we got a good deal, but still we need this money for bills because we don’t know when we’re gonna be okay again.”

Full disclosure – Sara works at 7News. She’s in charge of our video library. Being prepared comes naturally to her. So it’s no surprise – she bought travel insurance.

Sara Depaz: “I’d rather pay for that extra security because you just never know what’s going to happen, and you just want that security.”

And she paid even more – to cancel for any reason, including loss of employment.

But they hit a snag because the airline was offering a credit.

Sara Depaz: “I can’t use it; I have no money to go to Japan. I need the money for living.”

What they needed was the cash. But to get it, the airline has to put in writing that they refused the credit.

Sara Depaz: “All I want is a letter. I’m not asking for money; I’m not asking for a free flight.”

Howard, they paid extra to protect her trip. How can they prove to the insurance company they refused the airline’s offer for credit?

Howard Finkelstein: “The letter is the key. The insurance company wants to make sure they’re not getting a refund or a credit from the airline and are now seeking coverage from them as well. Once Sara proves they’re not – the insurance company should pay promptly.”

We reached out to the airline, who said customer care would take a look. A few days later – Sara had her letter:

“Travel canceled. No refund provided for either ticket.”

And then – they got their money.

Sara Depaz: “After providing the letter to the insurance company, we could go forward with the claim, and then they gave me 75% of the airline tickets, which is what we were hoping to get, and we got it.”

They’ll get to Japan someday. Gio getting a new job is what’s important right now.

Sara Depaz: “Hopefully he’ll find something soon, and this money is definitely helpful.”

And Howard says check your credit cards too. Some of them offer free travel insurance in case something like this happens to you.

Got a problem and need a hand? Here is how you find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer – 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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